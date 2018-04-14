After a chase that spanned two counties, New Jersey police officers shot and killed a man accused of murdering another man and critically injuring a woman.



Police first responded to a 911 call reporting a man and woman who had been found shot inside a home on Woodhaven Way in Winslow Township early Saturday morning.

When officers arrived they found the body of Derek White, 47, and a 26-year-old woman who had been seriously wounded. The woman was taken to the hospital where she is in critical condition.

Police learned that two children, ages 2 and 3, were missing from the home. They were last seen with their father, a 55-year-old Pennsville man, in the Salem County area, investigators said. The father was also a suspect in White's murder, officials said.



Police found the suspect's vehicle near the home where the victims were found and began a pursuit, according to officials.

The chase ended around 9:10 a.m. on Holly Berry Lane in Millville.

"I heard gunshots, police running," said Faith Torres, a witness. "It was just crazy."

A Millville Police officer and two Winslow Township officers opened fire at the suspect.

"The cop told him to put his hands up," said Sonya Cuff, another witness. "He opened the door and got out. And they shot him."

Witnesses say medics began performing CPR on the man. They also say they spotted a woman running away from the scene.

"She was like yelling," Torres said. "I guess she was in shock."



The suspect was taken to Inspira Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect's two children were found safe in Salem County around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.



Officials have not yet released the suspect’s identity or his relationship with the two victims found in the Winslow Township home. An autopsy is pending.



Both the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the incident.

