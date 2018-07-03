Pennsylvania motorists will once again be hit by a toll increase to bring in the New Year.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a six percent toll increase on Tuesday which is set to begin on January 6, 2019.

The toll charge hike will apply to all Pennsylvania Turnpike sections and extensions. The Delaware River Bridge tolling point will be included in the annual increase for the first time since 2016.

"Parts of our tollway will soon turn 78 years old, and we owe it to toll-paying customers to continue to invest in our road to make it safer, smoother and wider," Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said in a press release.

With the new changes, the average fare for E-ZPass owners will jump from $1.30 to $1.38.

For cash customers, the average fare will go from $2.10 to $2.25.

The latest toll increase is required to meet the Turnpike Commission’s funding obligations as well as maintain and improving the Turnpike system. The commission plans to release its 2019 trip calculator and toll schedule online later this month.

For more information, visit their website.

