Six Percent Increase Coming to Pennsylvania Turnpike Tolls in 2019 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
TRAFFIC ALERT: 
Center City Water Main Break Traffic Mess
logo_philly_2x
NBC10 In Motion

NBC10 In Motion

Making your way in the big city and beyond

Six Percent Increase Coming to Pennsylvania Turnpike Tolls in 2019

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a six percent toll increase on Tuesday which is set to begin on January 6, 2019.

By Brendan Gee

Published 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    On Demand! Weight Loss Options Webinar from Main Line Health

    Pennsylvania motorists will once again be hit by a toll increase to bring in the New Year.

    The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a six percent toll increase on Tuesday which is set to begin on January 6, 2019.

    The toll charge hike will apply to all Pennsylvania Turnpike sections and extensions. The Delaware River Bridge tolling point will be included in the annual increase for the first time since 2016.

    "Parts of our tollway will soon turn 78 years old, and we owe it to toll-paying customers to continue to invest in our road to make it safer, smoother and wider," Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said in a press release.

    With the new changes, the average fare for E-ZPass owners will jump from $1.30 to $1.38.

    For cash customers, the average fare will go from $2.10 to $2.25.

    The latest toll increase is required to meet the Turnpike Commission’s funding obligations as well as maintain and improving the Turnpike system. The commission plans to release its 2019 trip calculator and toll schedule online later this month.

    For more information, visit their website.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices