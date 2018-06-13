Six Flags Launches CYBORG Thrill Ride

Attention all thrill seekers!

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, revealed the world’s first gyroscope-inspired thrill ride Wednesday.

The futuristic ride, CYBORG Cyber Spin, is the world's first ride inspired by DC Comics superhero CYBORG. In this ride, 24 people are strapped in with shoulder harnesses and taken 70 feet above ground. The ride's design delivers negative and positive gravitational forces, which causes a simultaneous triple-axis spin.

CYBORG Cyber Spin will include a nighttime light display.

There is a 54 inch height requirement to ride with a 77” maximum height. The ride opens Wednesday afternoon.