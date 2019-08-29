Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, will debut its record-breaking "Jersey Devil Coaster" in 2020. Take a look at the preview!

What to Know Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ, announced their new Jersey Devil Coaster will debut in 2020.

The ride will be the tallest, fastest and longest single rail coaster.

The coaster will tower 13 stories and have speeds up to 58 mph.

Thrill seekers and daredevils rejoice! A new roller coaster is coming to Six Flags Great Adventure and it promises to be a record breaker.

The theme park, based in Jackson, New Jersey, announced their new ride, the Jersey Devil Coaster, will make its debut in 2020. At 13 stories and with speeds of up to 58 mph, it will be the tallest, fastest and longest single rail coaster with riders soaring through the woods over 3,000 feet of track.

The ride, which is inspired by the Jersey Devil legend, includes the following features:

Four sleek trains of 12 passengers each sitting low and inline style (one rider per row) with their legs straddling either side of the monorail track

3,000 feet of soaring, single-rail, I-beam track

An ascent up a 130-foot lift hill

Speeds up to 58 mph

A steep 87-degree first drop, raven dive and overbank cutback

A 180-degree stall and zero-gravity roll

“Six Flags Great Adventure is home to the best and most innovative roller coasters on the planet, and we are thrilled to expand our unrivaled collection with the Jersey Devil Coaster,” Park President John Winkler said. “Jersey Devil folklore has been a source of fear and intrigue here in the Pine Barrens for more than 200 years, and this iconic piece of New Jersey history inspired the design for this monstrous scream machine.”

Visit the Six Flags website for more information on the ride, other attractions and season passes.

Jersey Devil Coaster at Six Flags to Shatter Records in 2020