Sing Your Eagles Pride: We Want to Hear the Fight Song!

We're putting the call out for the biggest Eagles fans to show their pride by performing the coolest version of the Eagles fight song. Think you're up for the challenge?

Think You Can Perform the Eagles Fight Song Best? Show Us

Let's HEAR those Eagles fly!

We're looking for the best rendition of the Philadelphia Eagles flght song. Individuals, groups, bands, choirs -- anyone is welcome to enter their version!

We're particularly looking for creative instruments or arrangements. And we're looking for groups of people -- the bigger, the better.

We may showcase your entry on NBC10, the official television station of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dust off the kazoo or the electric guitar, grab your friends and submit your entry on this page.

Or post it to Twitter or Instagram, by tagging @nbcphiladelphia and using the hashtag #FlyEaglesFly.

Fly, Eagles fly!

On the road to victory.

Fight, Eagles fight!

Score a touchdown 1-2-3.

Hit 'em low,

Hit 'em high,

And watch our Eagles fly ...

Fly, Eagles Fly

On the road to victory!

E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES!