Sing Your Eagles Pride: We Want to Hear the Fight Song! - NBC 10 Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 
-1° Forecast This Weekend
OLY-PHILLY

Sing Your Eagles Pride: We Want to Hear the Fight Song!

Published at 6:21 PM EST on Jan 5, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    We're putting the call out for the biggest Eagles fans to show their pride by performing the coolest version of the Eagles fight song. Think you're up for the challenge?

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Let's HEAR those Eagles fly!

    We're looking for the best rendition of the Philadelphia Eagles flght song. Individuals, groups, bands, choirs -- anyone is welcome to enter their version!

    We're particularly looking for creative instruments or arrangements. And we're looking for groups of people -- the bigger, the better.

    We may showcase your entry on NBC10, the official television station of the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Dust off the kazoo or the electric guitar, grab your friends and submit your entry on this page.

    Or post it to Twitter or Instagram, by tagging @nbcphiladelphia and using the hashtag #FlyEaglesFly.

    Fly, Eagles fly!

    On the road to victory.

    Fight, Eagles fight!

    Score a touchdown 1-2-3.

    Hit 'em low,

    Hit 'em high,

    And watch our Eagles fly ...

    Fly, Eagles Fly

    On the road to victory!

    E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES!

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices