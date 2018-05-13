I-95 Sign in Delco Hacked Twice With Vulgar Message - NBC 10 Philadelphia
I-95 Sign in Delco Hacked Twice With Vulgar Message

The words “Delco Suck JS D*** DC” were spotted on a sign on I-95 southbound in Delaware County just before Exit 8 for Ridley Park on Sunday.

By David Chang

Published 33 minutes ago

    An investigation is underway after a sign on I-95 was hacked twice with a vulgar message.

    The words “Delco Suck JS D*** DC” were spotted on a portable variable message sign on I-95 southbound in Delaware County just before Exit 8 for Ridley Park on Sunday.

    A spokesperson for PennDOT told NBC10 they were made aware of the message around 10 a.m. and dispatched the Delaware County Maintenance Unit to reset the sign. 

    After being reset however, the sign was once again hacked with the same message. A crew then returned to the sign and powered it off.

    Photos of the message circulated on social media.

    "We are looking into the matter," a PennDOT spokesperson told NBC10. "It is not our sign and the contractor operates the sign within their construction zone." 

      

