A 21-year-old man walking near two schools along North Marshall Street appeared to be the target of two gunmen, Philadelphia police say.

Two masked men approached a man walking along a Philly street near his home and two schools overnight and opened fire, shooting the man about two dozen times.

The 21-year-old man was on North Marshall Street, near Poplar Street, outside the Young Scholars Charter School and the City School on the edge of Northern Liberties and the Poplar section of the city just after midnight Tuesday when he was shot, Philadelphia police said.

An off-duty officer nearby heard the multiple gunshots and rushed to the scene to find the unresponsive man shot about 25 times in his neck, chest, torso, back and legs, Philadelphia police said.

The man died a short time later at the hospital, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man lived about four blocks away.

Police found evidence that 29 shots were fired from two separate guns near to where the injured man fell, Small said.

He was "clearly the intended target," Small said.

At the hospital, police found a gun in his pocket. He never got a chance to pull that weapon, Small said.

Witnesses told investigators that the two shooters, each who had their faces covered, fled the scene on bicycles, Small said.