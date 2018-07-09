At Least 1 Dead in Shooting at Wilmington Home

Multiple people were shot inside a Wilmington, Delaware home Monday night. A neighbor spoke about the family who lives at the house.

At least one person died following a shooting at a Wilmington, Delaware home Monday night.

The shooting took place at a home on Ferris Road. Officials first said multiple people were shot at the house around 8 p.m. They later stated they are conducting a "death investigation" and the homicide unit is involved. They have not revealed how many people were killed however.

"With a heavy heart, our thoughts and prayers are with this family," Delaware State Police Sgt. Richard Bratz said.



A neighbor told NBC10 children live inside the home where the shooting took place.

"There's three kids in there, wife and husband," Brian Covenko told NBC10. "Kind of in shock as we're really friends with them."