A new mother was gunned down and killed right next to her 5-day-old baby. Police are now looking for the mother's boyfriend.

Police are searching for a man accused of shooting his girlfriend who was found dead near their newborn daughter inside a home in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood.

Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at a home on the 6300 block of North Woodstock Street around 4 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived they found Isis Williams, 24, of Upper Darby, suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of the head in a second floor bedroom. Her five-day-old daughter was only a few feet away from her. The baby was not harmed but Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bruce Thomas, Williams’ neighbor, told NBC10 he heard shots being fired inside the home.

“It just sounded like a nail gun,” Thomas said. “Like someone was doing work.”

Police found a bullet hole that pierced the front left window of the home. They later identified Tyrese Lynch, 33, as the suspect in Williams’ death. Lynch was Williams’ boyfriend and the father of her baby. He lived with Williams but wasn’t inside the home when police arrived, investigators said.

Melvina Hall, a neighbor, told NBC10 Williams and Lynch had moved into the home recently. She said she heard the two arguing inside the house a few days ago.

“It sounded like he was cursing her out,” Hall said.

Lynch is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Philadelphia Police.