An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside a North Philadelphia home Wednesday.

A neighbor found the 25-year-old victim inside a home on the 1500 block of W. Oakdale Street at 5:15 p.m. The woman was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medic.

No weapons were recovered and police have not released information on any suspects. They continue to investigate.