At least two people were shot at SEPTA's City Hall station in Center City, Wednesday night.

The shooting took place on the northbound platform area on the Broad Street subway line. One victim was taken to Hahnemann Hospital. A second shooting victim later showed up at the hospital, police said.

Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.

Northbound trains are operating with delays on the Broad Street line due to the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.