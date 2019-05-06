Man Crashes While Fleeing Apparent South Philly Shooting

A man crashed his SUV while fleeing an apparent shooting in South Philadelphia.

The driver was trapped in his vehicle, bullet holes visible, after crashing into a another vehicle near 17th and McKean streets in South Philadelphia around 5 a.m.

Crews rescued the man, who was not shot, from the crashed SUV and took him to the hospital for treatment, police on the scene said.

A second person was also hospitalized in relation to the incident, police said. It was unclear how that second person was involved.

Police investigated Monday to figure out where the shooting took place.

This story is developing and will be updated.