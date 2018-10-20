Shooting Breaks Out at Springfield Mall Parking Lot

Police officers, with guns in hand, could be seen moving through the Springfield Mall in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday after shots were fired in the mall parking lot.

A shooting broke out Saturday afternoon at the Springfield Mall parking lot following an argument inside the busy shopping center.

No one was injured in the shooting, which happened just after 1 p.m., police said. The mall, located on Baltimore Pike in Springfield, Delaware County, was evacuated, according to police.

Several suspects fled the scene, police said.

Armed guards could be seen clearing the mall as stores closed their doors and shoppers left the building.

The mall is a popular destination in Delaware County and is typically packed with shoppers during the weekends. Several people on Facebook commented about their experience Saturday afternoon.

"I was there. Never have been so scared in my whole life. Many thanks to the entire Delaware County police force for keeping us safe," Marissa Colmaire wrote on Facebook.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.