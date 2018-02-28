A triple shooting outside a Lehigh Valley gas station left two men dead and a third fighting for his life.

Gunfire rang out around 1:15 a.m. near the gas pumps at 1227 Airport Road, next to the Airport Plaza shopping complex, Allentown Police said.

A 28-year-old man died at the scene while a 36-year-old man died later at the hospital, investigators said.

About 75 minutes later, a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his body was dropped off at the hospital by a car, police said. Doctors listed that man in critical condition.

No word yet on what led up to the shooting.

Investigators could be seen focusing their attention on a vehicle parked near the gas pumps.

The gas station and attached convenience store had nothing to do with the shooting, investigators said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 610-437-7721.

