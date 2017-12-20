Bethlehem Shines for Christmas Season

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is known as Christmas City, USA. It is home to a bright landmark reminding the city of their founders who gave the city its biblical name. Another light in the community is Meals on Wheels as they prepare meals for those in need with the help of the Wawa Foundation. (Published 50 minutes ago)

