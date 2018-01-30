Drexel students are on high alert after a classmate was sexually assaulted inside her apartment. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle has details on the crime as well as surveillance video police are hoping will help them find the suspect.

Police released surveillance video of a man accused of sexually assaulting a Drexel University student inside her off-campus apartment over the weekend.

The 22-year-old woman told police she was sleeping inside her apartment on the 3400 block of Race Street Saturday. When she woke up around 6 a.m. she found an unknown man on top of her. Police say the woman started to struggle with the suspect who forced her onto the floor and then sexually assaulted her.

Investigators say the suspect then fell asleep and the woman fled and contacted police. The suspect fled the area before police arrived however.

Police believe the suspect gained access to the apartment through an unlocked rear door. The woman also told them the suspect said his name was "Reek Johnson," possibly "Tyreek Johnson."

Police released surveillance video of the suspect. He's described as a black male between the ages of 25 and 30 with a medium complexion and medium build, standing 5-foot-8 with short hair. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, jeans and tan boots.



Surveillance photo of the suspect.

Photo credit: Philadelphia Police

If you have any information on the incident, please call the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or Drexel University Police at 215-895-2222.

Drexel University's Department of Public Safety is encouraging the school's community to be on heightened awareness of their surroundings and to walk in groups as well as well-lit public areas. They also recommend that all vehicles and homes are locked and secured.

