The search continues for the alleged child rapist in Bucks County. He was last seen Friday morning headed toward Trenton. Police are asking if you spot him to call 911 immediately.

What to Know David Hamilton is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple Bucks County children, police said.

Meredith Custodio is accused of hindering Hamilton's apprehension by hiding him in a New Hope home where she works as a caretaker.

A large manhunt continues around New Hope, Pennsylvania.

As the manhunt for a dangerous sex assault suspect who attacked a police officer continued Wednesday, a woman is accused of helping him hide as federal investigators say he stole a car from a Bucks County home.

Meredith Custodiio, 58, is accused of hindering the apprehension of David Hamilton by hiding him in a New Hope home where she works as the caretaker for an elderly woman, Solebury Township and Lower Southampton police and U.S. Marshals announced Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, Hamilton is believed to have stolen a white 2016 Toyota Avalon with Pennsylvania tag PD3759P from the Bobwhite Road home, marshals said.

Custodiio, who hails from Philadelphia, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday. It is unclear if she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Other people in the New Hope home cooperated with investigators.

Hamilton is considered armed and dangerous. The 47-year-old was spotted Friday in the woods near Sugan and Stoney Hill roads in Solebury Township, police said.

Hamilton is wanted on a warrant out of Lower Southampton Township for allegedly carrying out multiple sexual offenses against kids, police said.

Police found his 2016 Toyota Corolla in Morrisville and he was spotted riding a bike across the Calhoun Street bridge into Trenton, New Jersey, early Friday morning.



Then, Friday afternoon, a hunter saw Hamilton walking through the woods in the New Hope area. Officers responded and attempted to capture him, but police say he attacked a New Hope officer and tried to steal his gun. Hamilton was able to get away.

Police set up a 40-acre search area on the ground and New Jersey State Police scrambled a helicopter to assist from the air.

Hamilton, who is five-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds, could be camping near the Delaware River Canal in the New Hope, Lambertville area using a white tent with a red top, marshals said.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Hamilton's arrest.

Anyone with tips is urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 1-866-865-TIPS(8477).

Correction: The story has been corrected to accurately identify Meredith Custodiio.