A three-state manhunt for a dangerous sex assault suspect ended Friday with his capture in the Philadelphia suburbs.

U.S. Marshals captured David Hamilton Jr. in Aston, Delaware County, Friday morning, marshals said.

The 47-year-old had led police and U.S. Marshals on a weeklong manhunt from the New Hope, Pennsylvania, area to Bear, Delaware, to Aston, after intially trying to arrest him on Sept. 19. Along the way, Hamilton assaulted a New Hope police officer, stole a car and was spotted in the woods, police said.

Exact details of the capture have yet to be confirmed.

Some schools in the Aston area were briefly put on lockdown Friday morning out of caution as police took Hamilton into custody, the Penn-Delco School District said. Sun Valley High School and Northley Middle School were dismissed early as planned midday Friday.

It was unclear how police found Hamilton. A $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to Hamilton's arrest.

Hamilton is wanted on a warrant out of Lower Southampton Township for allegedly carrying out multiple sexual offenses against kids, police said.

Police in Bucks County are expected to pick up Hamilton Friday so he can face charges.

Police found Hamilton's 2016 Toyota Corolla in Morrisville and he was spotted riding a bike across the Calhoun Street bridge into Trenton, New Jersey, last Friday morning.

Then, last Friday afternoon, a hunter saw Hamilton walking through the woods in the New Hope area. Officers responded and attempted to capture him, but police say he attacked a New Hope officer and tried to steal his gun. Hamilton was able to get away.

Police set up a 40-acre search area on the ground and New Jersey State Police scrambled a helicopter to assist from the air but Hamilton remained on the run for another week, allegedly getting help along the way.

A woman, Meredith Custodio, is accused of hindering the apprehension of Hamilton by hiding him in a New Hope home where she worked as the caretaker for an elderly woman, Solebury Township and Lower Southampton police and U.S. Marshals announced Wednesday.

Custodio, who hails from Philadelphia, was arraigned Wednesday and sent to county jail unable to post 10 percent of $150,000 bail. It is unclear if she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf. She is charged with hindering apprehension and theft by unlawful taking.