First Alert: Severe Thunderstorms to Slam Region Tuesday

The NBC10 First Alert Weather team is tracking strong thunderstorms heading to the area Tuesday. We have the timing and impact.

It’s the time of year where warmth, fronts and humidity meet up and trigger severe storms across the Delaware Valley. Much like this past Saturday, we’re expecting another round of strong to severe storms to develop in the afternoon and evening Tuesday.

The NBC10 First Alert Team has issued a First Alert as a result. The First Alert is in effect from 4 p.m. to midnight and includes the entire region.

A cold front will approach the area by Tuesday afternoon, acting as the trigger to fire off a line of quick moving and powerful storms. The largest threat with these storms will be damaging winds (60+ mph) and intense lightning. Hail and heavy downpours are also likely, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out (although less likely). Anywhere that heavy rain falls could cause ponding along roadways as well.

Several factors will impact the strength of these storms. First, a round of storms may pass the region Monday night and early Tuesday morning—keeping clouds around and pulling some of the moisture from the atmosphere.

These storms are more likely over the southern edge of the region. As a result, these areas may not see as dangerous or as widespread of storm development in the afternoon Tuesday. Another factor? The temperatures. Warm air acts as fuel for strong storms. Tuesday is expected to be very hot and humid—highs are forecast in the mid to upper 80s across the map. The warmer the air, the more likely the strong to severe storms.

At this point, we believe the entire area could see thunderstorms with scattered severe cells. The area most likely to experience more widespread severe weather, however, is along the I-95 corridor upward north and west (including the Lehigh Valley, Berks Co., PA Suburbs, and Mercer Co.).

The best way to stay safe is to be weather wise! Watch updates with each of our newscasts as our team of meteorologists closely tracks the storms’ development, and keep your NBC10 App on alert. It will let you know when heavy rain or lightning is near you.