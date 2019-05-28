FIRST ALERT WEATHER:
Tornado Watch for Entire Area
NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central
Severe Storms and Hail Slam the Region
David Chang
Severe storms and hail slammed the region Tuesday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Berks County and storm damage was reported in Morgantown as well as parts of Chester County. Check out these viewer photos.
