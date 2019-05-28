Severe Storms and Hail Slam the Region - NBC 10 Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 
Tornado Watch for Entire Area
Severe Storms and Hail Slam the Region

By David Chang

29 minutes ago

Published 29 minutes ago
Severe storms and hail slammed the region Tuesday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Berks County and storm damage was reported in Morgantown as well as parts of Chester County. Check out these viewer photos.
