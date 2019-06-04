What to Know The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for strong to severe storms from Wednesday 7 p.m. to Thursday 3 a.m.

The neighborhoods under the First Alert include Delaware, South Jersey, the Jersey Shore, Philadelphia, and the Pennsylvania suburbs.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms may begin from the west as early as 4 p.m. but become more widespread and strengthen.

Wednesday morning will begin dry and partly clear, but the humidity and temperatures will rise throughout the day. By the afternoon, the area will be in the mid to upper 80s with muggy conditions. This will act as fuel for storms by the late afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms may begin from the west as early as 4 p.m. but become more widespread and strengthen as the evening progresses.

By 7 p.m., a few severe storms may develop with the main threats being damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Hail or an isolated tornado are possible, but not as likely.

Overall, these storms will not be as numerous or powerful as last week’s storm. However, since trees in the area may already be weakened from earlier storms, and grounds are likely saturated, damage or flooding may be triggered.

