Fumes Sicken 5 Crew Members on Plane From Philly

Five American Airlines crew members were hospitalized after becoming overcome with fumes on a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Thursday, officials said.

The two pilots and three flight attendants were on Flight 1897 from Philadelphia when they complained of an odor just before landing, airline officials said.

The plane, which was also carrying 137 passengers, landed safely around 11 a.m. and taxied to the gate.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said the five crew members were taken to Broward Health Medical Center from the airport. No passengers requested medical attention.

Footage showed multiple fire trucks and ambulances at one of the airport's terminals.

The aircraft was being evaluated by American's maintenance team, officials said.

