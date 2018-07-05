The woman, identified as 44-year-old Therese Patricia Okoumou of Staten Island climbed the Statue of Liberty after participating in an 'Abolish ICE' protest. Brian Thompson reports. (Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018)

Several arrests took place again at an ongoing camp-in of protesters in Philadelphia outside a regional office for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Dozens of activists have rallied for four days in the city's Chinatown neighborhood, taking over the sidewalk leading into and out of the ICE offices. They are rallying against the separation of parents and children at the U.S.-Mexico border, and calling for the closure of an immigrant family detention center in Berks County.

Seven people appeared to have been arrested. They will likely receive citations, and be let go, as is the policy for Philadelphia police at protest sites.

Nearly 30 protesters were arrested and issued citations earlier in the week when they refused to move from the walkway.

The Philadelphia protests are part of a nationwide outcry that involves encampments across the country by activists demanding an end to anti-immigration practices of the Trump administration.

On the July 4th holiday Wednesday, a woman scaled the Statue of Liberty to protest ICE and the Department of Homeland Security with a sign that read "Abolish ICE."