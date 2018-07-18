Service on SEPTA's Wilmington/Newark Line Suspended

Just before Wednesday's rush hour began, service on SEPTA's Wilmington/Newark regional rail line was suspended.

The train service will remain suspended "until further notice," SEPTA said. They said the problem was due to Amtrak signal issues.

Service had just returned to normal in June on that line, which also serves Philadelphia suburbs including Darby and Chester. On May 2 a freight train carrying crushed stone derailed on it, which required emergency repairs.

