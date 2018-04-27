Special victims detectives in Philadelphia are searching for a man who has lured boys into his car and sexually assaulted them. Six boys have been assaulted over the past year.

A man who police say has been driving around Philadelphia, luring boys into his car with the prospect of earning money pumping gas only to sexually assault them, has struck for a fifth time.

This latest incident happened at 8:15 a.m. Thursday at 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia as the boy headed to school.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgman, head of the Special Victims Unit, said Friday that the victim, a 12-year-old boy, was standing at a bus stop when the man pulled his vehicle up to the curb. The man, who called himself Malik, asked the boy if he wanted to make some cash pumping gas, and when he agreed, told him to get in the car.

The two then drove away, Burgman said, with the man pulling up porn on his smartphone and then sexually assaulting the boy. When the assault was over, the man dropped the boy off near where he picked him up.

The assault follows a pattern that has been cast upon at least five other boys ranging in age from 12 to 16 years old since last May. The assaults have been spread across the city happening in Strawberry Mansion, East Mount Airy, West Oak Lane and now Southwest Philly.

In the first-reported incidents, police said the man sexually assaulted a pair of brothers separately and minutes apart.

"This guy's a predator. He's not going to stop. He's made that clear," Burgman said.

"It's important for parents to let their kids know that going to, coming from school...if somebody approaches you in a vehicle, do not get into the vehicle under any circumstances if you don't know that person."



Police describe the man as 25-30 years old with light skin, a thin build, long hair and a mustache or beard. The molester is said to be driving three styles of car: a silver Nissan or Dodge four-door sedan, a black sedan and a burgundy Subaru Outback.



Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS.