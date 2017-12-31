Search for Missing Man With Dementia Who Left VA Hospital - NBC 10 Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 
Bitter, Dangerous Cold Continues
OLY-PHILLY

Search for Missing Man With Dementia Who Left VA Hospital

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Search for Missing Man With Dementia Who Left VA Hospital
    Police are searching for Edward Sojourner, 66, who has dementia.

    Police are searching for a missing 66-year-old man with dementia who left the Philadelphia Veteran Affairs Hospital Saturday night.

    Edward Sojourner was a patient who was not permitted to leave the hospital, police said.

    Sojourner is a black man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

    He was wearing white Chuck Taylor shoes and a beige knee-length jacket. He lives in the 5200 block of North 6th Street; police said they have checked his home but have not found Sojourner.

    Anyone with information should call 911 or contact police immediately.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices