Search for Missing Man With Dementia Who Left VA Hospital

Police are searching for a missing 66-year-old man with dementia who left the Philadelphia Veteran Affairs Hospital Saturday night.

Edward Sojourner was a patient who was not permitted to leave the hospital, police said.

Sojourner is a black man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.



He was wearing white Chuck Taylor shoes and a beige knee-length jacket. He lives in the 5200 block of North 6th Street; police said they have checked his home but have not found Sojourner.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact police immediately.