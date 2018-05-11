The search for the baby's body started at a Brooklyn recycling plant, and then moved to a New Jersey port Thursday.

The search for the remains of a baby believed to have been dumped in the garbage moved to New Jersey shipping containers Thursday morning, after police made a gruesome find at a Brooklyn recycling facility Wednesday.

Multiple law enforcement sources told NBC 4 that the search for the remains of the newborn had moved to the APM Terminal, Port Elizabeth, after blood was discovered in a bag during a search of a waste facility in Brooklyn Wednesday. Samples had been sent to a lab for testing.

Chopper 4 was over the port at 11 a.m., where a large police presence could be seen among the containers. After several hours of searching, a state police cadaver dog got a possible hit on a container, law enforcement sources told NBC 4. That container was moved to a nearby warehouse for complete search.

The day prior, detectives began sifting through mounds of waste in that Brooklyn recycling in search of the body the baby they believe a 23-year-old woman dumped Tuesday.

Exclusive video obtained by News 4 shows a woman carrying a bag in South Ozone Park, Queens, bringing it to a tree and dropping it there -- then walking away. Police said a newborn baby was inside that bag.

The bag was then hauled to the Metropolitan Recycling facility at Shepherd and Linden in Brooklyn, according to a company manager and law enforcement sources.

A South Ozone Park neighbor whose windows face the tree where the newborn was allegedly dumped recalled seeing the bag but said he didn't think much of it.

"It was dirty, like wet inside, it was black," said Ambiorix Ramos.

Law enforcement sources tell News 4 the woman they think dumped the child had the baby at home, then felt abdominal pain and went to the hospital, where she told authorities she threw the newborn in the garbage. It wasn't clear if the baby was born alive.

She is speaking with police and is not under arrest at this time.