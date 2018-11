Firefighters battle a residential fire in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, on Nov. 29, 2018. (Published 46 minutes ago)

Jersey shore homes went up in flames Thursday.

Fire broke out shortly before noon at Landis Avenue and 54th Street, about two blocks from the Sea Isle City Promenade.

At least three structures became involved, Sea Isle City Police said.

Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames as thick smoke poured into the air.

No word yet if anyone was hurt.

This story is developing and will be updated.