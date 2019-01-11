Scuffle Ends in Deadly Shooting Outside New Jersey Home

Police say a New Jersey man fought off an unwanted visitor at his home by using the suspect's own gun. The scuffle ended in a deadly shooting. Roseanne Colletti with the story.

Police responded to a report of shots fire at a Bound Brook home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The intruder allegedly arrived at the residence brandishing a semi-automatic handgun and a fight erupted with the man who lives at the home.

The two allegedly scuffled near the patio area of the home, which connects the living space with the carriage house.

Police say that during the altercation the resident was able to get control of the gun and fired — hitting 29-year-old Terrence Coulanges, of Old Bridge, who died later at an area trauma center.

Neighbors were stunned to find out of the violence on such an unlikely street.

“It’s kind of crazy,” neighbor John Cappello said, adding that “a lot of state troopers live around here.”

“If you want to take a chance and break into someone’s house, you never know whose house you are breaking into,” Cappello said.

Police say the two men did know each other. However, authorities are trying to piece together why the man who was killed showed up to the residence and why he had a gun.