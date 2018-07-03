Thick, black smoke can be seen coming from a fire at a Gloucester County scrapyard Tuesday afternoon. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Smoke from a South Jersey junkyard fire midday Tuesday could be seen across the river in South Philadelphia.

The blaze broke out before 1 p.m. at a scrap metal facility along Crown Point Road in West Deptford, Gloucester County dispatchers said.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the scrapyard as firefighter doused the flames, which was near Interstate 295.

No injuries were reported.

A person who answered the phone at Matteo Iron & Metal said the fire had broken out in a pile of scrap metal.