Two people were injured in a blast inside a lab at the Newark university. (Published 3 hours ago)

Chemical Explosion at the University of Delaware

A chemical explosion inside a University of Delaware science laboratory injured two students, university officials said.

The blast happened Wednesday afternoon inside the Brown Lab at 160 Academy Street in Newark, Delaware as two students were carrying out an experiment, police said.

A University of Delaware spokesperson said the injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

The Brown and Drake Buildings have been evacuated. Images provided by a witness shows people evacuated to the sidewalk and police and fire crews stationed outside. Firefighters could be seen putting on hazmat protective gear.

The type of chemicals involved in the explosion was not immediately known.

Classes in the Brown and Drake labs have been cancelled until further notice, a message to the university community said.