Wreck Causes Massive Slowdown on Schuylkill Expressway - NBC 10 Philadelphia
OLY-PHILLY
NBC10 In Motion

NBC10 In Motion

Making your way in the big city and beyond

Wreck Causes Massive Slowdown on Schuylkill Expressway

Crash cleared around 7:45 a.m. as traffic slowly began to speed up.

By Dan Stamm

Published at 7:38 AM EST on Jan 19, 2018 | Updated at 8:10 AM EST on Jan 19, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Traffic Comes to Near Stop on I-76

    A wreck caused more than two hour drive times along the Schuylkill Expressway between the Blue Route and Vine Street Expressway at one point Friday morning.

    (Published Friday, Jan. 19, 2018)

    A three-vehicle crash caused major delays along one of Philadelphia’s busiest highways during the Friday morning rush.

    The multi-vehicle wreck on the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) between Exit 331B: PA 23/Conshohocken and Exit 338: Green Lane/Belmont Avenue around 6:45 a.m. caused drive times eastbound to balloon to more than two hours on the 13-mile stretch between the Blue Route (Interstate 476) and the Vine Street Expressway (Interstate 676).

    Average speeds dipped to around 6 mph by 7:30 a.m. By 8 a.m. average speeds increased to 10 mph as the crash was cleared.

    Injuries were minor, state police said.

    If you can go another way, the best bet is to avoid I-76 until traffic begins moving normally again.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices