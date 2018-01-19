Wreck Causes Massive Slowdown on Schuylkill Expressway

A wreck caused more than two hour drive times along the Schuylkill Expressway between the Blue Route and Vine Street Expressway at one point Friday morning.

Traffic Comes to Near Stop on I-76

A three-vehicle crash caused major delays along one of Philadelphia’s busiest highways during the Friday morning rush.

The multi-vehicle wreck on the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) between Exit 331B: PA 23/Conshohocken and Exit 338: Green Lane/Belmont Avenue around 6:45 a.m. caused drive times eastbound to balloon to more than two hours on the 13-mile stretch between the Blue Route (Interstate 476) and the Vine Street Expressway (Interstate 676).

Average speeds dipped to around 6 mph by 7:30 a.m. By 8 a.m. average speeds increased to 10 mph as the crash was cleared.

Injuries were minor, state police said.

If you can go another way, the best bet is to avoid I-76 until traffic begins moving normally again.