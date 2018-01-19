Wreck Causes Massive Slowdown on Schuylkill Expressway

A three-vehicle crash caused major delays along one of Philadelphia’s busiest highways during the Friday morning rush.
The multi-vehicle wreck on the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) between Exit 331B: PA 23/Conshohocken and Exit 338: Green Lane/Belmont Avenue around 6:45 a.m. caused drive times eastbound to balloon to more than two hours on the 13-mile stretch between the Blue Route (Interstate 476) and the Vine Street Expressway (Interstate 676).
Average speeds dipped to around 6 mph by 7:30 a.m. By 8 a.m. average speeds increased to 10 mph as the crash was cleared.
Injuries were minor, state police said.
If you can go another way, the best bet is to avoid I-76 until traffic begins moving normally again.