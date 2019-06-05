Crews Try to Rescue Worker Trapped in Trench Outside Pennsylvania School - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Crews Try to Rescue Worker Trapped in Trench Outside Pennsylvania School

A worker was trapped in the ditch outside Uwchlan Hills Elementary School

By Dan Stamm

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live News from NBC10, Telemundo62

    Crews tried to rescue a worker who became trapped in a ditch outside a Chester County school Wednesday afternoon.

    He was working on a sewer line outside of the Uwchlan Hills Elementary School Norwood and Beech streets in Downingtown when he got trapped up to his waist around 2 p.m., Chester County dispatchers said.

    Various emergency responders worked to free the man, who isn’t believed to be seriously injured, dispatchers said. The rescuers seemed focused on the ground below a large piece of machinery.

    This story is developing and will be updated.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices