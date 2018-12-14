Four students are charged with assault and other offenses in relation to a hazing incident at a high school in Pittsgrove, Salem County, New Jersey.

A New Jersey high school has suspended its wrestling program after four students were charged with aggravated assault for an alleged hazing incident that happened inside a school shower.

The incident involves members of the Schalick High School wrestling team allegedly stripping another student in the school's shower area Saturday during weigh-ins. The teens restrained the student and threatening to assault their victim with a broomstick, Salem County Prosecutor John T. Lenahan said.

The incident was first reported to state police Monday night.

By Friday, Pittsgrove Township School District Superintendent Scott Hoopes announced the suspension of the school's wrestling program.

"I am writing to notify you that, due to certain events which are now the subject of multiple investigations, the wrestling program is suspended effective immediately," Hoopes said in a message to parents and students on the wrestling team.

The four students in question have also been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal restraint, conspiracy to commit criminal restraint, hazing, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to possess a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and conspiracy to unlawfully possess a weapon.

The names of the suspects have not been released because they are all minors. Hoopes said he couldn't comment on whether or not the accused students will be allowed back in school.

The New Jersey State Police, Salem County Prosecutor's Office and Pittsgrove Township School District are investigating.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at 856-451 0101.