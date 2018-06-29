A school bus carrying several children crashed and overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike, but no serious injuries were reported.

State police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred around 11:40 a.m. Friday near southbound milepost 29.8 in Cherry Hill. The bus ended up on its side on the shoulder of the roadway.

Roughly 30 people were aboard the bus, including 20 children who had minor injuries. They were being treated at Cooper University Hospital.

Authorities didn't know if the children were part of an organized group, though most were wearing similarly colored shirts. Most of them were standing along the grassy shoulder while they waited for a replacement bus to pick them up.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.



