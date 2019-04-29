Several students were hurt after a school bus driver who was on medication crashed into another bus outside an Ocean County school, investigators said.

Cheryl Rooth, 57, of Whiting, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with DWI, DWI in a school zone, DWI through a school crossing and DWI with a minor in the vehicle.

Police said Rooth was under the influence of prescription medication while pulling a school bus into the parking lot of the Ocean County Vocational Technical School on Old Freehold Road in Toms River around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Rooth failed to stop in time as she dropped the students off and crashed into the back of an unoccupied bus parked in front of her, police said.

Investigators said 28 students were on board and eight of them suffered minor injuries. Three of those students were juveniles.

The Toms River Traffic Safety officer is investigating the crash.