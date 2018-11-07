Man Struck, Killed by School Bus in Port Richmond - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Man Struck, Killed by School Bus in Port Richmond

The bus was traveling westbound on Allegheny Avenue at 5:17 p.m. when a man, possibly in his 30s, wandered into the street, police said.

By David Chang

Published 46 minutes ago

    No children were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Officials continue to investigate.

      

