Man Struck, Killed by School Bus in Port Richmond

A man was struck and killed by a school bus in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia Wednesday.

The bus was traveling westbound on Allegheny Avenue at 5:17 p.m. when a man, possibly in his 30s, wandered into the street, police said. The man was struck by the bus and pronounced dead at the scene at 5:49 p.m.

No children were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Officials continue to investigate.