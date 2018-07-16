Several children from a summer camp were injured in an accident involving five school buses in Medford Lakes, New Jersey.

Nearly two dozen children suffered minor injuries following a crash involving five school buses in Medford Lakes, New Jersey.

Officials say five buses rear-ended each other on Tuckerton Road and Lenape Trail Monday around 4 p.m. The buses were dropping off children who attended the JCC Medford Day Camp.

First responders say 23 children and one staff member suffered injuries in the crash though none were life-threatening. They were taken to Virtua Voorhees and Virtua Mount Holly hospitals for treatment. The other 67 campers and 10 staff members were taken back to the JCC Camp on additional buses and reunited with their families.

The buses involved in the crash are owned and operated by the Safety Bus Company based in Pennsauken, New Jersey. The Medford Township Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the incident.

