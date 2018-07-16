Several children from a summer camp were injured in an accident involving five school buses in Medford Lakes, New Jersey.

Officials say five buses rear-ended each other on Tuckerton Road and Lenape Trail Monday afternoon. The buses were picking up children from the JCC Medford Day Camp.

At least 17 people suffered injuries in the crash though none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. Camp officials say any of the victims suffering from head and neck soreness will be taken to area hospitals.

The children will be reunited with their families at the JCC camp in Medford.



Officials have not yet revealed what led to the crash. Tuckerton Road is shut down at the scene of the crash.