School Bus Crashes Near New Jersey High School

A yellow school bus crashed near a South Jersey high school Thursday morning.

The bus, with damage to the front door area, could be seen being loaded onto a tow truck after the crash along Schubert Avenue, in front of Triton High School in Runnemede, New Jersey, before 8 a.m.

No word yet on if any students were injured and no word where the First Student bus was heading to or coming from.

NBC10 left messages with the Black Horse Pike Regional School District, which Triton High is part of, and First Student bus services seeking comment about the crash.