The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on June 11, 2018 along Summit Bridge Road, Delaware State Police said.

At least two students were hurt as a school bus overturned in a ditch along a New Castle County, Delaware, road as rain fell Monday morning.

The bus driver slammed on the brakes around 6:30 a.m. along Summit Bridge Road northbound between Armstrong Corner and Old School House roads in Middletown to avoid striking another vehicle, Delaware State Police said.

“The bus drove off the road into a ditch causing the bus to overturn,” police said in a news release.

At least two students suffered minor injuries that required hospitalization, police said.

NBC10 is working to find out where the bus was heading.

Expect traffic delays in the area, police said.