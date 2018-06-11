School Bus Crashes Into Delaware Ditch, 2 Students Hurt - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
NBC10 In Motion

NBC10 In Motion

Making your way in the big city and beyond

School Bus Crashes Into Delaware Ditch, 2 Students Hurt

The bus driver slammed on the brakes around 6:30 a.m. along Summit Bridge Road in Middletown, Delaware

By Dan Stamm

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    School Bus Crashes Into Delaware Ditch, 2 Students Hurt
    Delaware State Police
    The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on June 11, 2018 along Summit Bridge Road, Delaware State Police said.

    At least two students were hurt as a school bus overturned in a ditch along a New Castle County, Delaware, road as rain fell Monday morning.

    The bus driver slammed on the brakes around 6:30 a.m. along Summit Bridge Road northbound between Armstrong Corner and Old School House roads in Middletown to avoid striking another vehicle, Delaware State Police said.

    “The bus drove off the road into a ditch causing the bus to overturn,” police said in a news release.

    At least two students suffered minor injuries that required hospitalization, police said.

    NBC10 is working to find out where the bus was heading.

    Expect traffic delays in the area, police said.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices