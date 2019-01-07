At least 14 students were hurt in an accident involving a school bus and a tractor trailer in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

The bus, which is owned by Holcomb Bus Co., was carrying 22 students from Gloucester County Institute of Technology (GCIT). It was traveling at the intersection of Ferrel and Monroeville roads in South Harrison Township around 3:20 p.m. Monday when it crashed into a tractor trailer that was carrying sand.

The driver of the tractor trailer, along with 14 students who were on the bus, were taken to five area hospitals. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.

Along with police, firefighters and medics, the Gloucester County Hazmat Assessment Unit also responded to the scene due to diesel fuel that leaked from the tractor trailer.

New Jersey State Police are also responding to the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.