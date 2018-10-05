Car, School Bus Collide in Northeast Philly

A school bus collided with a car at the intersection of Harbison Avenue and Tackawanna Street in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning. NBC10 is working to find out the conditions of the driver and children on the bus and the driver of the car.

A car collided with a yellow school bus in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning.

It was unclear if any children were hurt in the wreck at Harbison Avenue and Tackawanna Street in the Wissinoming neighborhood around 7:30 a.m.

Medics responded to the scene. At least one child could be seen walking off the bus.

The car had significant front-end damage. The bus had less obvious damage.

Expect traffic troubles in the area as police investigate.

NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Katy Zachary is watching the roads in Northeast Philadelphia due to a crash involving a school bus. Expect delays along Harbison Avenue.

The bus says Total Transportation Corporation on it. The company had no comment when reached for comment by NBC10 Friday morning.

This story is developing and will be updated.