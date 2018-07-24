Flash Flooding Threat

Some scattered storms have caused a flash flood threat for the Pennsylvania suburbs and Lehigh Valley Tuesday morning.



The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for heavy rain, and road flooding in low lying areas in those neighborhoods until 9 a.m.

Rain fell at a rate of more than 1 inch an hour as it moved north from Delaware into the western suburbs. Overnight rain had already saturated the ground, leading to the flood threat.

If you see a flooded roadway, turn around and don't put yourself in danger by trying to drive through the water.

Even people not in the First Alert neighborhoods could see heavy downpours and bolts of lightning later in the day, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said.

Temps will top out in the 80s Tuesday. The unsettled weather is expected to continue into Thursday.

