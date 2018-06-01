This will be the sixth weekend in a row that storms are in the forecast. Here's what you can expect.

The weekend is finally here and once again our outdoor plans and celebrations are being threatened by rain.

This is the sixth consecutive weekend we have faced rain and thunderstorms. Not since the weekend of April 21st have we enjoyed a dry Saturday and Sunday.

Well, at least this weekend won't be a washout.



Earlier this week, it looked as though an area of low pressure parked just south of Delaware would trigger long periods of heavy rain with flash flooding. That concern has lessened with the low expected to end up slightly farther south.

Scattered downpours are still possible Saturday afternoon and evening with the heaviest rain expected across central and southern Delaware and far South Jersey.

On Sunday, temperatures drop nearly 20 degrees to the 60s under cloudy skies with a breezy east wind. An isolated shower is possible, but the best chance of rain is once again to the south and east.

Monday morning's commute could be a wet one with periods of rain through midday.