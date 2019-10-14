Saxbys Celebrates New Roastery With Free Coffee For You

Looking for a free pick-me-up this week? Head over to a local Saxbys café for a cup o' joe.
Saxbys is brewing up excitement to celebrate the debut of its 7,000-square-foot South Philly roastery and brand-new coffee program.
The roastery, led by lead roaster Gregg Roberson, features a 728-ton yearly roast capacity and is instrumental to Saxbys four new blends and 10 upcoming single-origin offerings.
The new coffee program brings coffee beans sourced globally right to South Philadelphia, where they are roasted locally and distributed to Saxbys' locations.
To celebrate, Saxbys is offering a free 12-ounce cup of hot or cold brew at all cafés from Monday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 18.
Learn more about the new coffee program and roastery from Saxbys.