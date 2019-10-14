Saxbys Celebrates New Roastery With Free Coffee For You

Saxbys Coffee is doubling down on its commitment to quality coffee by revealing it's first-ever roastery right in South Philadelphia. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019)

Looking for a free pick-me-up this week? Head over to a local Saxbys café for a cup o' joe.

Saxbys is brewing up excitement to celebrate the debut of its 7,000-square-foot South Philly roastery and brand-new coffee program.

The roastery, led by lead roaster Gregg Roberson, features a 728-ton yearly roast capacity and is instrumental to Saxbys four new blends and 10 upcoming single-origin offerings.

The new coffee program brings coffee beans sourced globally right to South Philadelphia, where they are roasted locally and distributed to Saxbys' locations.

To celebrate, Saxbys is offering a free 12-ounce cup of hot or cold brew at all cafés from Monday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 18.

Learn more about the new coffee program and roastery from Saxbys.