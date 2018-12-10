Save These Dates: 2018 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

In this file photo, parcels move along a conveyor belt at the United States Postal Service (USPS) sorting center in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

Want to make sure your holiday cards and gifts arrive in time for Christmas? Save these dates, and keep in mind there may be extra surcharges for rush delivery during the holiday season.

United States Postal Service

The United States Postal Service said cards and packages need to be mailed no later than these dates for an expected delivery by Dec. 25:

Dec. 4: Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 11: APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 18: APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express

Dec. 20: First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20: First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 20: Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 20: Priority Mail

Dec. 20: Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 22: Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 22: Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 22: Priority Mail Express

UPS

Dec. 18: UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 20: UPS 2nd Day Air

Dec. 21: UPS Next Day Air

FedEx

Dec. 10: FedEx SmartPost

Dec. 17: FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground

Dec. 19: FedEx Express Saver from one U.S. location to another

Dec. 20: FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M. from one U.S. location to another

Dec 21: FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight and FedEx First Overnight from one U.S. location to another