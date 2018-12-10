Save These Dates: 2018 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Want to make sure your holiday cards and gifts arrive in time for Christmas? Save these dates, and keep in mind there may be extra surcharges for rush delivery during the holiday season.
United States Postal Service
The United States Postal Service said cards and packages need to be mailed no later than these dates for an expected delivery by Dec. 25:
Dec. 4: Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
Dec. 11: APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground
Dec. 18: APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express
Dec. 20: First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)
Dec. 20: First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
Dec. 20: Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
Dec. 20: Priority Mail
Dec. 20: Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
Dec. 22: Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express
Dec. 22: Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express
Dec. 22: Priority Mail Express
UPS
For more information on UPS schedules and pricing, click here.
Dec. 18: UPS 3 Day Select
Dec. 20: UPS 2nd Day Air
Dec. 21: UPS Next Day Air
FedEx
These services and dates are based on shipping from one U.S. location to another, excluding Puerto Rico. For more information and details on international shipments, click here.
Dec. 10: FedEx SmartPost
Dec. 17: FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground
Dec. 19: FedEx Express Saver from one U.S. location to another
Dec. 20: FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M. from one U.S. location to another
Dec 21: FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight and FedEx First Overnight from one U.S. location to another