Save These Dates: 2018 Holiday Shipping Deadlines
Save These Dates: 2018 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Published 2 hours ago

    In this file photo, parcels move along a conveyor belt at the United States Postal Service (USPS) sorting center in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Want to make sure your holiday cards and gifts arrive in time for Christmas? Save these dates, and keep in mind there may be extra surcharges for rush delivery during the holiday season.

    United States Postal Service

    The United States Postal Service said cards and packages need to be mailed no later than these dates for an expected delivery by Dec. 25:

    Dec. 4: Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

    Dec. 11: APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

    Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground

    Dec. 18: APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express

    Dec. 20: First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

    Dec. 20: First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

    Dec. 20: Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

    Dec. 20: Priority Mail

    Dec. 20: Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

    Dec. 22: Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express

    Dec. 22: Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express

    Dec. 22: Priority Mail Express

    UPS 

    For more information on UPS schedules and pricing, click here.

    Dec. 18: UPS 3 Day Select

    Dec. 20: UPS 2nd Day Air

    Dec. 21: UPS Next Day Air

    FedEx 

    These services and dates are based on shipping from one U.S. location to another, excluding Puerto Rico. For more information and details on international shipments, click here.

    Dec. 10: FedEx SmartPost

    Dec. 17: FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground

    Dec. 19: FedEx Express Saver from one U.S. location to another

    Dec. 20: FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M. from one U.S. location to another

    Dec 21: FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight and FedEx First Overnight from one U.S. location to another

