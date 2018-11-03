Christmas came early to the King of Prussia Mall on Friday, Nov. 2.

Santa Claus made his first appearance of the season, setting up in the mall merely 48 hours after Halloween.

Despite being a month away from the Christmas season, with Thanksgiving still to come, dozens of local families showed out to get on the big man in red's nice list.

Some believe Santa's arrival is too soon. Keep an eye out for their name on the naughty list.

As for those looking to get into the holiday spirit early, they can snap a picture with Santa at the King of Prussia Mall any day of the week.