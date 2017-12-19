Two people are dead after a vehicle smashed into a pole in Tabernacle Township, New Jersey. Police are now investigating the cause of the crash. NBC10's Ted Greenberg has the details.

Three people died after an SUV crashed into a pole and caught fire in Tabernacle, New Jersey Monday.

The GMC Yukon struck a pole at Flyatt and Carranza roads shortly before noon. The vehicle caught fire and three people died from their injuries, state police said.

Police have not yet revealed what led to the crash.

The crash occurred only a few feet away from Sequoia Alternative Program, which is part of the Lenape Regional School District, on Carranza Road. More than 50 students and employees from the program were evacuated due to roads being closed in the area and concerns about buses not being able to get through later in the day. The students and staff were taken to a transportation yard about 5 miles away where parents picked their children up.

Police have not yet identified the people killed in the crash. They had initially only confirmed two deaths. They continued to investigate Tuesday morning.



