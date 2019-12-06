A person was killed by an Amtrak train while crossing the tracks along the Northeast Corridor in Philadelphia, Dec. 6, 2019.

SEPTA trains on the Trenton Regional Rail line were suspended Friday afternoon after a person was killed by an Amtrak train, according to officials.

The death occurred about 3:15 p.m. within Philadelphia city limits and trains were immediately stopped on the line, which runs along a portion of Amtrak's Northeast Corridor line between Philadelphia and Trenton.

The line was re-opened about 90 minutes later at 4:45 p.m.

Amtrak officials said the death occurred when Northeast Regional train #93, traveling from Norfolk, Virginia, to Boston struck the person near the Cornwells Heights Station of SEPTA's Trenton line.

Amtrak officials said the person was trespassing at the time.